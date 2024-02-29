Beat-Herder Festival announces first phase of 2024 line-up featuring Leftfield, Orbital and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating its seventeenth year, the iconic Ribble Valley festival will run from from Thursday, July 18th, to Sunday, July 21st.

Headlining is legendary British duo Leftfield, one of electronic music’s all-time greatest acts, alongside dance giant Orbital, whose dazzling light show and unorthodox anthems like ‘Chime’ are perfect summer crowd-pleasers. Drum ‘n’ bass enthusiasts are in for a treat with an array of incredible acts, including Sub Focus, known for air-punching, dancefloor dismantling DNB, presenting his latest work, Evolve, and viral hitmaker leading the British drum ‘n’ bass renaissance Venbee. Also announced is Crazy P (live), who’ll bring dance music with heart and soul; British folk singer and cult figure Beans on Toast; and the multi-genre talent of Eva Lazarus.

Henge will bring their unique ‘Cosmic Dross' to the main stage alongside the explosive Bristol 9-piece, Cut Capers, who have a killer reputation for their live shows. Beat-Herder family and festival favourite Dub Pistols will set off the party alongside Dutty Moonshine Big Band, who promise explosive bass inspired by the big bands of days gone by. Expect feel-good dance from Porij and musical innovation from Mancunian Youngr.

Giants of reggae, The Wailers, are set to perform timeless songs from Bob Marley's extensive repertoire. Renowned for their cultural impact and embodiment of the 70s reggae movement, they've etched their place in music history. Also confirmed for soul-stirring performances across the weekend are Channel One Sound System, Mungo's Hi Fi, Zion Train, Iration Steppas, and Prince Fatty and Horseman, with an irresistible blend of good-time vibes.

This year, revellers can expect to spot some well-known and much-loved faces, including Happy Mondays’ Bez with a DJ set in the Factory, TV-personalities-turned-DJs Dick & Dom on the main stage for the Friday opening party, and Woody Cook, who has been making a name for himself, following in the footsteps of his superstar DJ Dad, Fatboy Slim, in the Toil Trees.

There’s an electrifying line-up in the Toil Trees, the beating heartland of the festival in the woods, featuring minimal Detroit techno DJ Floorplan, hypnotic, minimal grooves from SOSA, soulful South Yorkshire talent Mella Dee, infectious tech from East End Dubs, influential house DJ Heidi, electronic music virtuoso Erol Alkan, selector, producer, label curator Darius Syrossian, and respected electro-house DJs and producers, D.O.D. It simply isn’t Sunday in the Trees without an essential 4-hour set from UK selector, Mr Scruff, this time b2b with the eclectic Aroop Roy Ft Mc Kwasi.

The Fortress at Beat-Herder.

Chemical Brothers' tour DJ James Holroyd is also announced, alongside the self-proclaimed ‘High Priestess of the Motherbeat’, Eris Drew, and BBC 6 Music, and Future Bounce head honcho Jamz Supernova. They join the previously announced prominent DJ and producer Denis Sulta, Scottish dance duo LF System, and Radio 1’s Future Dance DJ, Sarah Story.

The world-renowned electronic duo, dance music pioneers, and much-loved Beat-Herder regulars Utah Saints perform at and curate the enigmatic Ring stage. This year, they’re joined by rising DJ and producer Goddard. and the award-winning Dread MC, who’ll make waves with a genre-spanning drum ‘n’ bass set. Welsh electronic music producer High Contrast also joins, alongside the viral singer and DJ, A Little Sound, and Paul Woolford’s tour de force, Special Request. The platinum-selling DJ, artist and bass fanatic Charlotte Devaney also joins.

Over at the essential courtyard of chaos, Trash Manor, with its central water fountain, pole dancing robots and fire-spewing gated entrance, you’ll find the Godfather of the early eighties Manc electro scene, Greg Wilson, alongside a genre-defying DJ set from the inimitable Luke Una, and one of the founders of breakbeat garage, Zed Bias, and Ruf Dug. They join the previously announced jungle and DnB favourite SHY FX, featuring Rage, 1994-flavoured jungle enthusiasts 4AM Kru, and a staple of the North's underground music culture, Mark XTC.

Standing 80ft wide and 30ft tall, with fire blazing from the ramparts, the castle that is The Fortress hosts some of the most celebrated DJs over the Beat-Herder weekend, including kings of drum and bass, Fabio & Grooverider, supported by rave goddess MIXTRESS and a staple in underground dance music Mandidextrous, with insane beats from Kimmic and Deekine too. Here we find heavyweights and legends K-Klass, Paul Taylor, Rob Tissera and Cream co-founder Andy Carroll. UK Techno giant Dave Angel will close Friday night with the new wave of house and Techno uprising with Morgan Seatree, Danny Bond, Ghstghstghst and Thelma. And local favourite Matty Robbo will once again be bringing the walls down on Sunday.

Over at the quirky Smoky Tentacles stage in the ancient Stone Circle field, you’ll find one of the most skilled and versatile MCs in the country, Sparkz, whose live show is packed full of clever lyrics and monster flows on top of big, energetic vibes. Characterful venues, such as Hotel California, The Garage, BH&DWMSC (Beat-Herder’s own working men’s club!) and Julie’s Barn, will also be up and rocking throughout the weekend.