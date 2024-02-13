Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its seventeenth year, Beat-Herder will run from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21, set against the idyllic backdrop of the picturesque Ribble Valley.

The legendary gathering known for its vibrant energy, diverse musical line-up, and commitment to its free party roots boasts 20+ jaw-dropping stages, world-class DJs, live acts, comedians, and surprises aplenty. Continuing its four-day foray, Beat-Herder will throw open its doors on Thursday to those lucky enough to hold limited four-day tickets, with a line-up of dance music icons, emerging talent and party starters.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toil Trees at Beat-Herder

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ and producer Denis Sulta has risen to prominence with his unique blend of house, techno, and disco influences. Known for his dynamic performances and ability to seamlessly mix various genres, it’ll be an electrifying experience in the already magical Toil Trees. Joining him is the Scottish dance duo behind the 2022 hit and BRIT-nominated track Afraid to Feel, LF System, and Radio 1’s Future Dance DJ, Sarah Story, who’ll be spinning some of the best emerging, new-wave talents. They’re joined by house music legends K-Klass, and dynamic Leeds DJ duo PBR Streetgang.

Over at Trash Manor, expect an eclectic, eccentric courtyard of chaos, where you’ll find jungle and DnB favourite SHY FX, featuring Rage. Showcasing their immersive brand of 1994-flavoured jungle, 4AM Kru also join, alongside a driving force behind the North's underground music culture, Mark XTC. Over at the quirky Smoky Tentacles stage in the Stone Circle field, you’ll find one of the most skilled and versatile MCs in the country Sparkz, whose live show is packed full of clever lyrics and monster flows on top of big energetic vibes.

Venues including Hotel California, The Garage, The Parish Church, and Julie’s Barn, will also be up and rocking for Thursday’s festivities, with the full weekend line-up still to come.

Beyond the music, the festival is renowned for its magical, vibrant landscape. This attention to detail creates a world full of beguiling and intriguing concepts, winning it numerous awards over the years. Ultimately, at the heart of Beat-Herder are six school pals who forged an incredible party in the fires of the 90s free rave scene and who remain committed to keeping it fiercely independent.