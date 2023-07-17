News you can trust since 1877
Beat-Herder 2023: 32 photos of people bringing the party of the summer to an electrifying end

The rain was flowing and so were the drinks as people enjoyed one last knees-up at Beat-Herder Festival 2023.
By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

Party-goers undeterred by the mud filled the Ribble Valley festival’s grounds on Sunday, creating an electric atmosphere and bringing the event to an unforgettable end.

Here are 32 photos of people making Beat-Herder Festival 2023 one of the best yet:

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

