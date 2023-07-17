The rain was flowing and so were the drinks as people enjoyed one last knees-up at Beat-Herder Festival 2023.
Party-goers undeterred by the mud filled the Ribble Valley festival’s grounds on Sunday, creating an electric atmosphere and bringing the event to an unforgettable end.
Here are 32 photos of people making Beat-Herder Festival 2023 one of the best yet:
1. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Festival goers on day four of the Beat-Herder Festival 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
