The bold, barmy and utterly beloved event celebrated its 16th anniversary earlier this month. Despite some challenging weather conditions, the unyielding adoration shone through, and the people partied harder than ever.

Next year’s festival will run from Thursday, July 18 until Sunday, July 21, with tickets now on sale.

Co-founder Nick Chambers said: “Thanks to everyone who helped make magic with us – rain or shine. The energy was incredible, and we loved seeing all your smiles. We can’t wait to welcome you back again in a year’s time. It just keeps getting better.”

In 2023, the main stage hosted one of the biggest electronic outfits of all time, Pendulum; the iconic Goldfrapp singer and producer Alison Goldfrapp, and portable party Confidence Man. Other highlights included bonafide British drum n bass DJ Wilkinson who delivered a thrilling set, English rock band Peter Hook and The Light, viral hitmaker leading the British drum ‘n’ bass renaissance Venbee, and Bradford bassline collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

UK electronic music institution, Eats Everything, Scottish DJ/production duo LF System, Dundee’s Hannah Laing, and stylist and presenter Gok Wan set the legendary Toil Trees alight with high-energy sets. The Fortress hosted a true disciple of dance music, I.JORDAN, alongside the mighty Benny Page, and Tall Paul.

The line-up for 2024 is yet to be announced.