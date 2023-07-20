Come rain or shine, the Beat goes on.
The heavens may have opened over Dockber Farm for a wet and wild four-day Beat-Herder, but that didn’t stop thousands of hardy souls from wellying up and partying until the sun came back up (some time Sunday).
Pendulum, Peter Hook and The Light, DJ Boring, Gok Wan, Shades of Rhythm, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul – along with a host of local acts including Matty Robbo, The Switch, Billy and The Biscuit Brothers, and J Bear and The Giants – joined hundreds of acts across a glut of lovingly crafted stages for a weekend of mud, magic and merriement.
We asked some of this year’s herd to tell us what it is about Beat-Herder that they think makes it so special:
1. Billy Strahan (Billy and the Biscuit Brothers)
It's been a fantastic experience playing with Billy and The Biscuit Brothers at Beat-Herder this year. It means a lot to us seeing fans of the band from Burnley, Pendle, Clitheroe and Preston there to watch us and kick off the day with a bang. Smiles all around. I think what makes Beat-Herder so special is the strong feeling of community and togetherness. You feel like you're at one big family reunion, and you yearn to go back from the moment you leave. It really is special. Photo: JD
2. Sax Benson
There was just so much fanatastic entertainment, every step of the four days I was there. Such a friendly happy atmosphere, great crowd, zero bother witnessed. See you next year for more beloved beats and barminess. Photo: JD
3. Jodie Attard
We come every year. We bring the kids for one night. We love it, they love it. There's a kids' tent, there's great food; it's just an amaizng place. Photo: JD
4. Andy and Jennie Henderson
As 40-year-old parents of two, you sometimes forget what it was like when you were kids with no responsibilities. Beat-Herder takes you back to that place where you were young, and free. It’s a magical crazy weekend, where an incredibly diverse set of people mix with the most thoughtfully created venues, and eclectic mix of world class musical artists, for the best four days of fun a person could possibly have. Beat-Herder is magical in every way. Photo: JD