1 . Billy Strahan (Billy and the Biscuit Brothers)

It's been a fantastic experience playing with Billy and The Biscuit Brothers at Beat-Herder this year. It means a lot to us seeing fans of the band from Burnley, Pendle, Clitheroe and Preston there to watch us and kick off the day with a bang. Smiles all around. I think what makes Beat-Herder so special is the strong feeling of community and togetherness. You feel like you're at one big family reunion, and you yearn to go back from the moment you leave. It really is special. Photo: JD