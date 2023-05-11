The exciting Welsh trio will play the Saturday headline slot at Seek Out, with anarchic solo singer Lias Saoudi pencilled in as Friday’s headliner for the weekend festival in July.

Seek Out is using the same location as the much-loved Cloudspotting at Stephen Park in the heart of the Gisburn Forest. Friends and colleagues of Cloudspotting’s founders, Helen Ficorilli and the late promotor Matthew Evans, are behind the new venture from Friday to Sunday, July 21st to 23rd.

Mock Tudors are one of the bands lined up to appear on the bill at a new festival in the Ribble Valley in July

Seek Out spokesman Niels Burgess said: “Matt Evans was an inspiration to everybody who knew him, so it is the intention to build

on what Cloudspotting achieved and what Matt had set out to achieve. The enthusiasm and energy that Matt left behind has created a huge appetite for more to happen at the forest. We are all volunteers, so we are largely self-financing it, with help from the Grand Theatre and Creative Lancashire.”

Sheffield Garage punks Mock Tudors are also on the bill. They are no strangers to the Ribble Valley, having played a storming set to

a packed audience at Clitheroe’s Swan Hotel earlier this year. Mock Tudors guitarist Tom Thumb said: “We loved coming to Clitheroe, what a fabulous scene of supportive folk who really got on board with our antics. It will be a great honour to play the first Seek Out festival. I went to

Cloudspotting a few years ago and the location and vibe up in the forest is second to none so Seek Out is going to be special.”

Seek Out have teamed up with Sophie Kenyon and Tom Ainsworth who run Clitheroe independent music promoter So It Goes.

The festival has a 250 capacity, so tickets are sure to go quickly with interest already high. Organisers are keen to promote Seek Out as a family friendly festival, with arts, crafts, well-being workshops and outdoor activities for children throughout the weekend.

There will be a campsite available on the festival site and tickets are available from the Clitheroe Grand Theatre or see the website