Thunder, lightning and torrential downpours failed to dampen spirits during Barnoldswick's 10th Bands On The Square event.

Thousands of people attended the free-entry festival to hear 31 bands on the Town Square stage.

“There was a fantastic buzz all weekend,” said David Whipp, one of the festival organisers. “The square was packed both Friday and Saturday, but numbers were down on Sunday because of the rain.

“Special visitors included horses from Lancashire Constabulary, but the crowd was fantastic and well-behaved. I'd like to thank everyone for attending, residents and businesses, all the performers, volunteers, staff, suppliers and contractors who helped stage the event.

Barnoldswick Bands on the Square

“Virtually all the suppliers are local concerns and they all do a cracking job. A 'thank you' too to Hope Tech who printed banners, Harrison Engineering who kindly loaned fencing, CTH Fabrication and KB Tyres.”