An award-winning comedy magician is to present his show at Mount Zion Church, Cliviger.

BAFTA-winning John Archer, a past winner of the Magic Circle Stage magician of the year competition and semi-finalist in Britain’s Got Talent, will provide an evening’s entertainment on October 28th with the magic, humour and music which have earned him praise in more than 45 countries.

“It will be a very entertaining evening,” said Susan Western, who is organising the event. “After the frustrations of Covid and the grim news constantly on our screens this will be a night to bring a bit of cheer. There will be refreshments at the interval and we are promised a brilliant evening with all John’s many talents on show.”

John Archer was on the CBBC series Help! My Supply Teacher’s Magic, and won a BAFTA in the entertainment category at the Children’s BAFTAs in 2013 for his part in the second series, Help! My Supply Teacher is Still Magic

John has appeared in the Sky hidden cameras series Undercover Magic, and also tours alongside comedian Tim Vine.