A remarkable Burnley lady who was still working in her 85th year and walking seven miles a day has died after a short illness.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Great-grandmother Mrs June Davies was a familiar face in Burnley due to her long walks, colourful personality and daredevil feats. She lived at her family home in Waterbarn Street for all of her life.

The 85-year-old still worked part-time as a cleaner at Immanuel Fabrics in Bright Street where she had worked since 1983 taking over her mum Ena Dewhurst’s job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Never one to duck a challenge, June did not want to miss out when her daughter Ruth took on ‘the world’s fastest zip line’ in Wales and insisted on completing the challenge as well in September 2020. The previous year she had also enjoyed a hot air balloon ride.

Mrs June Davies from Burnley has died aged 85

Ruth said: “Mum was a remarkable lady. She was so fit and really pushed herself. When I said I would be doing the zip line in Wales she said ‘don’t think I’m going to stand and watch’, and promptly did it herself.

“Mum fought cancer three times in recent years, and refused chemotherapy each time saying she would walk it off. She walked around seven miles a day and got to know so many people who would stop and talk to her.”

Mrs Davies was married to husband John, who died seven years ago, for 53 years. Her first husband, Bill, John’s brother, died after nine months of marriage in 1962.

Mrs June Davies from Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had daughters Ruth and Shirley, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

June was also a keen royalist, and despite her advancing years, queued for 10 hours overnight in London to witness the Queen’s lying in state. She also visited London again in June for the Trooping of the Colour, and the previous year for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Ruth added: “Mum was a very big royalist and nothing was going to stop her going to London to say her goodbyes to the late Queen. She was also a constant church-goer all her life, latterly at Briercliffe Road Baptist and Methodist Church.