Tributes to true royalist June Davies from Burnley who has died aged 85
Great-grandmother Mrs June Davies was a familiar face in Burnley due to her long walks, colourful personality and daredevil feats. She lived at her family home in Waterbarn Street for all of her life.
The 85-year-old still worked part-time as a cleaner at Immanuel Fabrics in Bright Street where she had worked since 1983 taking over her mum Ena Dewhurst’s job.
Never one to duck a challenge, June did not want to miss out when her daughter Ruth took on ‘the world’s fastest zip line’ in Wales and insisted on completing the challenge as well in September 2020. The previous year she had also enjoyed a hot air balloon ride.
Ruth said: “Mum was a remarkable lady. She was so fit and really pushed herself. When I said I would be doing the zip line in Wales she said ‘don’t think I’m going to stand and watch’, and promptly did it herself.
“Mum fought cancer three times in recent years, and refused chemotherapy each time saying she would walk it off. She walked around seven miles a day and got to know so many people who would stop and talk to her.”
Mrs Davies was married to husband John, who died seven years ago, for 53 years. Her first husband, Bill, John’s brother, died after nine months of marriage in 1962.
The couple had daughters Ruth and Shirley, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
June was also a keen royalist, and despite her advancing years, queued for 10 hours overnight in London to witness the Queen’s lying in state. She also visited London again in June for the Trooping of the Colour, and the previous year for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Ruth added: “Mum was a very big royalist and nothing was going to stop her going to London to say her goodbyes to the late Queen. She was also a constant church-goer all her life, latterly at Briercliffe Road Baptist and Methodist Church.
“She also enjoyed choir practice and ballroom dancing through the church, and loved baking. Another love was holidays to Spain and Wales, and weekend visits to St Anne’s. She was on her own and will be sadly missed.”