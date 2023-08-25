Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Briercliffe shopkeeper Mrs Barbara Biddulph who has died aged 70 after a short battle with cancer.

Mrs Biddulph ran the popular All Sorts shop in Briercliffe Road for around 35 years, becoming a well-known member of the local community, even serving third generations of the same family.

Her husband of 43 years Jeff described her as a warm and caring, much-loved person who will be sadly missed by many.

He said: “Barbara was wonderful and was such a big part of the local community. She started her working career at the old Smith and Nephew Hollin Bank mill where we met, and later worked for Prestige, but she always wanted to run her own business.

Barbara Biddulph who owned the All Sorts shop in Briercliffe Road, Burnley

“She opened All Sorts, which is part of our house, around 35 years ago. Not many shops these days last that long, especially with the same person running them. To her, people coming to the shop weren’t customers, they were friends.

“Our house is full of sympathy cards all saying the same thing, that she was such a lovely person. The shop primarily sold cards, and she would help customers choose and even read out the messages inside if they were struggling.

“We are expecting a lot of people at her funeral because she was so well-known and loved. She will be missed by many.”

Jeff has said he will continue running the shop.

Barbara also leaves children Rachael and Lucie, and grandchildren Emily, Rebecca and Eva.