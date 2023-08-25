On a mission to raise awareness for domestic abuse services, determined local woman Beth Roberts embarked on a 30-mile paddleboard journey on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, raising over £800 in the process for SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services.

Starting at 3-30am in Bingley, Beth (29) paddled for 15 hours finishing the journey in Colne. The hardy paddler encountered difficult conditions along the way though, even having to use a torch to guide her through the pitch black in the early morning.

More challenges were to come as Beth was held back by canal weed, slowing down her journey and suffering from discomfort in her elbow for the first 10 miles. With the support of friends providing for the last 10 miles with a much-needed coffee boost, Beth was able to finish the journey without stopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth, who has her own dog walking business ‘The Wolf Walker Pendle’, said: “SafeNet are an organisation close to my heart, there has been someone that I love that has been in an abusive relationship and I wanted to raise as much awareness as possible.

Beth Roberts embarked on a 30-mile paddleboard journey on the Leeds and Liverpool canal, raising over £800 in the process for SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services.

“All the staff at SafeNet are brilliant and should be proud of how much they help and change people’s lives and I want to say a big thank you to everyone that has donated.

“The journey was tough going, especially with getting tennis elbow in the first 10 miles, but if it wasn’t for the canal weed, I think I could have done it two hours quicker, I felt like I was being pulled back every time I tried to go forward.”

Lisa Durkin, business development officer at SafeNet: “We are so grateful to Beth for doing this challenge. Her incredible efforts and donations have gone way beyond our expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising awareness for domestic abuse is vital and we encourage anyone that is suffering or needs help to contact us.”

Donations for the fundraiser are still being taken at https://www.gofundme.com/f/30-mile-paddle.

SafeNet Domestic Abuse and Support Services offer support for victims of domestic abuse across the UK.