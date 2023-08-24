A glowing review of Burnley-based Netflix hit ‘Bank of Dave’ in the world-famous New York Times should ratchet up interest in the film which will be released in US cinemas tomorrow.

The film, which premiered at Burnley’s Reel Cinema earlier this year, follows Pendle minibus salesman Dave Fishwick’s battle to set up a high street community bank.

And the feelgood tale has obviously struck a chord with US movie critics Brandon Yu, who described it as “a Dave and Goliath story” in his New York Times review this morning.

Brandon wrote: “This sometimes sleepy feel-good drama follows the story of a working-class man’s battle against London’s financial elite.

Dave Fishwick at the Reel Cinema, Burnley, premiere of Netflix movie Bank of Dave, which will be released in US cinemas on August 25th

“A man of the people who has made a modest fortune selling vans, Dave (Rory Kinnear) is a Ted Lasso of sorts within his small English town of Burnley, where he makes a habit of loaning money to local businesses and friends in need.”

Dave, who has been travelling the globe promoting the film, was certainly delighted with the review.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: “Burnley is going global! I’m so pleased and proud of this fantastic film review from the very prestigious New York Times’ top film critic Brandon Yu. The film is released in US cinemas tomorrow. It’s amazing and very exciting.”

Such has been the popularity of the film, which is also showing on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights, Netflix recently announced they had commissioned a sequel.