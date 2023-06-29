The feelgood film, based on Colne minibus salesman Dave Fishwick’s battle to set up a high street bank in Burnely, was an instant hit nationwide, trending as soon as it was released in January.

Since then, Dave has been travelling the globe promoting the film, starring Rory Kinnear in the title role, which will soon be broadcast in Australia, New Zealand and eastern Europe.

Now Dave has revealed that Bank of Dave will be released in independent cinemas across America on August 25th.

Dave Fishwick promoting Bank of Dave at the Palace Verona cinema in Sydney, Australia

He told the Burnley Express: “Exciting news. We have just been given the launch date in America! We are helping to put Burnley and Pendle on the world stage.”

Such was the popularity of the film, which is also showing on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights, Netflix recently announced they had commissioned a sequel.