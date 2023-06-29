News you can trust since 1877
USA release date for Bank of Dave Netflix movie as Dave Fishwick reveals Australia and New Zealand promotion tour

Burnley-based hit Netflix film ‘Bank of Dave’ is to premiere in the USA in August.
By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

The feelgood film, based on Colne minibus salesman Dave Fishwick’s battle to set up a high street bank in Burnely, was an instant hit nationwide, trending as soon as it was released in January.

Since then, Dave has been travelling the globe promoting the film, starring Rory Kinnear in the title role, which will soon be broadcast in Australia, New Zealand and eastern Europe.

Now Dave has revealed that Bank of Dave will be released in independent cinemas across America on August 25th.

Dave Fishwick promoting Bank of Dave at the Palace Verona cinema in Sydney, AustraliaDave Fishwick promoting Bank of Dave at the Palace Verona cinema in Sydney, Australia
Netflix announces Bank of Dave movie sequel

He told the Burnley Express: “Exciting news. We have just been given the launch date in America! We are helping to put Burnley and Pendle on the world stage.”

Such was the popularity of the film, which is also showing on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights, Netflix recently announced they had commissioned a sequel.

Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.Dave Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.
