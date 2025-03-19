Burnley’s cult-favourite trio ALL HAIL HYENA are set to take the stage for their biggest headline show yet at the Muni Theatre in Colne.

With over one million streams on Spotify and more than 60 million views on social media, the band has built a loyal global fanbase with their wild, high-energy performances and genre-blending sound.

This special show, taking place on Thursday, June 5th, marks eight years of musical innovation, promising an unpredictable and unforgettable live experience.

ALL HAIL HYENA will play Colne Muni on Thursday, June 5th.

Opening the night is rising singer-songwriter Rebecca Spooner, whose debut single "All My Mates Are Sad" is already turning heads. Her emotive sound and raw lyricism will set the stage for what is sure to be an electrifying evening.

Tickets, which will be available soon, are priced at £12.