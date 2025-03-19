An undercover operation has uncovered multiple shops in Nelson and Colne illegally selling vapes to underage customers.

Pendle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and Lancashire County Council Trading Standards carried out a test purchasing operation on Monday targeting six premises suspected of underage vape sales. Three of them failed to ask for ID and sold vapes to underage volunteers. These businesses are now under investigation by Trading Standards.

Insp. Rob Grey, from Pendle Police, said: “This operation saw three establishments fail when two young testers were sold vapes. This is not only illegal but can also put children at serious risk. We will continue to listen to community concerns and work alongside partners to tackle this issue.”

Anyone with concerns about a shop breaking the law is urged to report it anonymously by calling Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.