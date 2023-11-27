All female fronted acts will be showcased in this year’s Foxyfest Xmas gig at Clitheroe’s The Grand Theatre.

Taking place on Saurday, December 9th, tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for under 18s. The bill includes the unstoppable ‘Bastette‘ who have had an amazingly successful year on the festival circuit with their hook-ladened brand of rock. The brilliant ‘Ugly Club‘ known for turning mosh pits into raves with their dancey electro rock. Katie O’Malley and her band, bringing Americana, Blues, good ole Rock n’ Rock. Melodic songwriter Laura Mary with her ethereal tones and heartfelt lyrics. And the uber talented local singer songwriter Meeka Bradley.

Meeka is a singer songwriter from Clitheroe in the Ribble Valley. Writing for acoustic guitar and vocals, Meeka’s sound mixes elements of modern indie with a splash of irreverent surrealism and quirky realism. Bastette has been described as exploding onto the stage like a supernatural force with unrestrained confidence and confessional vulnerability. She arms herself with sonic power and huge hooks, sometimes aggressive, sometimes hauntingly intimate but always authentic.

Having just completed a Tour with ‘Those Wicked Rivers’, ‘The Fallen State’ and a large handful of Summer festivals they will be finishing the year here at The Grand. Ugly Club is the party that everyone’s invited to. Led by the charismatic Imo, Ugly Club are set to tear across the country turning mosh pits into raves with their dancey electro rock, bringing together everyone who’s ever been made to feel ugly or unwanted.Laura Mary is a melodic songwriter from the heart of Lancashire. With influences drawn from Joan Baez, Stevie Nicks and Laura Marling, you will be taken on a journey of emotion and soul. Her first EP Gods and Monsters came out in 2020 and now she is back with more new music to serenade, with an array of folk and siren like harmonies.

Singer Kate O'Malley is on the bill for the Foxyfest Christmas gig at The Grand theatre in Clitheroe on December 9th