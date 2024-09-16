24 images from Ormerod Street September Music Festival in Burnley hosted by Remedy and Bar Mojito's (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:11 GMT
A two live music festival at the weekend pulled the crowds into Burnley town centre.

The Ormerod Street September Music Festival was hosted by Remedy and Bar Mojito’s over Saturday and Sunday. Featuring nine live bands and acts, hundreds went along to the free event which was a huge success. Held to raise cash for the East Lancashire Hospice, a stage was erected in Ormerod Street, where the venues are situated, with a marquee to shelter revellers from the elements.

Here is part two of our gallery of fantastic images from the event.

