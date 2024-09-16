34 cracking images of crowds at Burnley's Ormerod Street September Music Festival hosted by Remedy and Bar Mojito's

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:15 GMT
Crowds flocked to a two day music festival in Burnley at the weekend.

The Ormerod Street September Music Festival was hosted by Remedy and Bar Mojito’s over Saturday and Sunday. Featuring nine live bands and acts, hundreds went along to the free event which was a huge success. Held to raise cash for the East Lancashire Hospice, a stage was erected in Ormerod Street, where the venues are situated, with a marquee to shelter revellers from the elements.

Here is a gallery of fantastic images from the two day festival.

Cracking photos from Burnley's Ormerod Street September Music Festival

Cracking photos from Burnley's Ormerod Street September Music Festival

Cracking photos from Burnley's Ormerod Street September Music Festival

Cracking photos from Burnley's Ormerod Street September Music Festival

