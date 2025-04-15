Formerly the Kestrel Suite in Cow Lane, the venue has re-opened as The Vineyard, billed as a ‘premier entertainment space.’ offering a showcase for live music and themed dining experiences.

A three month refurbishment of the venue has been completed on the project that is the vision of Dave Beardsworth, who runs The Corkhouse wine bar and brasserie on the floor below, and his wife Maria.

Maria, who will run The Vineyard, said: “This is something unique we are bringing to Burnley. The Vineyard is an open space aimed mainly at over 30s to enjoy live music, a drink and a dance. The venue will evolve into what the people of Burnley want it to be.”

