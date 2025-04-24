Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s going to be a warm and sunny weekend in the capital. London Marathon runners can expect to soak up the sun.

The 2025 London Marathon is almost here, and whether you’re watching in person or taking part, here’s what weather to expect on the day.

This Sunday (April 27) the annual race will once again take over the capital as participants make their way across the 26.2 mile city course, and it’s looking like the sun may be out for the occasion.

The latest weather forecast from the Met Office shows sunny spells are expected across the afternoon which may just be the perfect moral boost for everyone taking on the massive city course.

Here’s the latest weather forecast for the 2025 London Marathon this weekend.

What’s the weather going to be like in London this weekend?

Marathon day is looking like it will be a sunny one in London. The sun is set to shine down on runners in intervals across the day, with temperatures set to peak at around 22C in the late afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild around 14C when the race starts, before warming up towards midday and the early afternoon.

By 4pm, it will feel even warmer as temperatures are expected to peak at 19C before cooling slightly across the evening.

Highs: 22C

Lows: 11C

You can watch the full outlook in our video above.