A terrified pregnant woman helped to put a prolific burglar behind bars when she took a sneaky photo of him ransacking her house - watch the moment he is captured by police and tries to get away.

A quick-thinking victim reached for her phone and snapped a photo of Kevin Wall, 34, as he rummaged around her bedroom - which ultimately led to him being thrown in jail.

Wall was handed a five-year jail sentence by a judge at Cambridge Crown Court this week after admitting burglary and other offences - and video shows how he tried to run away from police as he was arrested.

Video footage showed how he was followed by two police cars and had swerved between lanes as tried desperately to evade capture. He was finally caught when he crashed into a tree after driving down White Rose Walk, Cambridge, and then attempted to make off on foot from the vehicle.

The woman, who has not been named by police, was asleep upstairs when Wall broke into her home in Cambridge and ransacked the bottom floor last May. He then walked into her bedroom where he demanded that she leave and claimed he was from the council before asking where her money and rings were kept. The woman, in her 30s, stayed in the room before Wall found a purse containing £2,500 and pushed her away as she tried to retrieve it.

But as he was searching for more valuables, she bravely took a photo of him - wearing a black hat, grey jacket and blue jeans - by her bedroom window. Wall then left the address on Tweedsmuir Court with jewellery and the cash.

Wall, of no fixed address, was sentenced on Wednesday (June 12) to five years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and escaping lawful custody.

