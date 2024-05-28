Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the shocking CCTV footage that exposed a group of semi-professional footballers - who were part of an organised drug dealing gang - and put them behind bars.

Two video clips reveal some of the shocking illegal activities of a gang of semi-pro footballers, whom police discovered to have a storage unit filled with over £200million worth of cocaine. CCTV shows how the gang members would come and go from the storage unit with drugs concealed in holdalls and boxes. It was found that between 10 April 2022 and 20 October 2022, they had all conspired to supply in excess of 2.7tonnes of high grade cocaine with an estimated street value of £208,160,000 to £260,200,000.

Drug-dealing footballer hands over holdall of cocaine

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second video, recovered from a car, shows Luke Skeete, 36, parking up in his white van and passing over a holdall of drugs. Skeete had been stopped by police in October 2022 as he drove a small panel van. When officers searched it they found 8kg of cocaine in the rear of the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Secure’ messaging platform cracked

Skeete was arrested and a further 123kg of cocaine and 224kg of ketamine was recovered from storage units in west London he had control of. During the course of this investigation Skeete’s phone was seized and sent for specialist interrogation. On it officers found a secure messaging platform and began examining the users.

They found each had an individual handle to conceal their true identities and evade police, but after painstaking work they were identified. The group chats demonstrated and evidenced a sophisticated, professional business model the group were operating to supply cocaine through the UK.

Sentenced

Adam Pepara, Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick, Jamarl Joseph, Andrew Harewood, Melchi Emanuel-Williamson, Luke Skeete and Luke Skeete have been sentenced to over 104 years in total.

Police Constable Perry, from Specialist Crime North, said: “The operation we’ve dismantled here is not some minor undertaking, involving a group of chancers – this is a highly organised criminal group who were supplying drugs on an industrial scale throughout the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad