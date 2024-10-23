Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

And this was the best thing about it 🏖

I travelled with TUI to visit Halkidiki and one of Greece’s newest five-star all-inclusive resorts for 2024 - here’s what I thought.

As the autumn chill takes hold, the temptation to book a last-minute Greek getaway becomes all the more alluring.

With the football international break taking place and no Newcastle United to cover, I took an international break myself to visit one of Greece's up-and-coming destinations.

The northern peninsula of Halkidiki probably won't be the first Greek holiday resort that pops into your head. But with crystal clear waters, stunning beaches and average highs above 20 degrees into October, Halkidiki more than holds its own against its more popular island counterparts.

With TUI offering regular three-hour flights from Manchester, Bristol, London Gatwick and Birmingham to Thessaloniki - Greece's 'second-city' - more and more Brits are heading to the three-pronged peninsula.

Beach at the Blue Lagoon Queen. | NW

About Halkidiki

If you look up Halkidiki on a map, the first thing you'll notice is its unique shape as its three 'fingers' dip into the Aegean Sea from the Greek mainland.

And each finger offers something totally different.

The westernmost peninsula, Kassandra, is home to Halkadiki's tourism scene with picturesque coastal villages such as Hanioti and Afitos as well as luxury hotels looking over the inviting beaches.

Beachside pool at the TUI Blue Lagoon Palace. | NW

The middle peninsula is Sithonia, which offers natural beauty, secluded coves, turquoise waters and forests for those looking for an adventure. The third and final finger, Athos, is perhaps the most interesting - but by far the least visited.

Athos is a monastic republic around Mount Athos, features 20 monasteries and is strictly off-limits to visitors. It is best enjoyed from afar or on a boat trip around the surrounding water.

Halkidiki's impressive diversity, connections to the mainland, Thessaloniki and chilled, 'chalara' (χαλαρά) atmosphere have seen it described as an 'unsung hero' of a holiday destination.

So let's sing about it...

The best things about Halkidiki & Thessaloniki

'You don't know real Greek cuisine until you have been to Thessaloniki,’ I was told. In a country famed for its world-class food, Thessaloniki stands tall as the culinary capital of Greece.

And it lives up to that title and then some.

Despite going in with high expectations, I was simply blown away by the quality of hospitality on offer.

Thessaloniki is the food capital of Greece. | NW

You'll be spoilt for choice if you want some Greek olives. | NW

Thessaloniki is home to many unique stores and eateries. | NW

For those willing to expand their tastebuds, there are some real joys to be found in the region's culinary culture. The locally sourced seafood, meat dishes, wine, dolmades, honey, Halkidiki olives and feta are a big source of pride in the area.

It got to the point where any mezze that came recommended was an absolute delight. The creamy yet sharp cuttlefish ink risotto with syglino pork (it's so much better than it sounds) and the fried sesame feta from the splendid Thea Thalassa Restaurant overlooking the sea in Afitos were particular highlights.

But don't worry, even if you want to keep things simple with a gyros and tzatziki, burger or even a simple Greek salad, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki will have you covered.

The delightful cuttlefish ink risotto with syglino pork from Thea Thalassa. | NW

Fried sesame feta. | NW

Sometimes all you need is some bread and a Greek salad! | NW

Unique charm

Away from food, the area's unique selling point is its ability to provide the charm and coastline of a Greek island destination while being far less 'touristy' for a more authentic experience of the country deemed 'the cradle of Western civilization'. Being tied to the mainland means road trips to climb the famous Mount Olympus or see the flamingos at Lake Kerniki are not out of the question for nature lovers, while North Macedonia and Bulgaria are only a few hours away from Halkidiki by car for those wanting to make it a multi-country trip.

Lake Kerkini is home to hundreds of types of bird throughout the year and is based a few hours from the main resorts in Halkidiki. | TUI

Take a 4x4 around Lake Kerkini. | NW

Thessaloniki also gives a city-break option to the trip with its busy shopping streets and authentic Greek food outlets that combine its rich melting pot of Jewish, Ottoman and Hellenic cultures. The city's metropolitan area is home to around a million people and with a new metro system opening in the city later this year, it will be easier to get around than ever before.

Eye-opening excursions

If you're not relaxing by the beach or enjoying the city, there's also the bustling Wednesday market at Nea Moudania for those looking for a bargain and some local produce. The most popular tourist destination in Halkidiki is the Cave of Petralona, a beguiling labyrinth of stalactites and stalagmites and also home to the paleontologically famous 'Petralona Skull', of a hominid thought to be at least 160,000 years old.

NW

The Nea Moudania market boasts plenty of food and clothing stalls. | NW

It's a visually stimulating and very educational excursion for all. And don't worry! It's tastefully lit and has walkways that mean even young children can experience it safely.

Halkidiki being an up-and-coming destination means it avoids that tired and tourism-centric vibe you can often find at more established destinations. Not everything will be shoved in your face and on your doorstep and those with picky eaters in their party may not get to enjoy the full potential of what the area has to offer.

Fortunately, this is where the hotels have the opportunity to shine...

Where to stay?

Located between the Kassandra and Sithonia peninsulas is a beach-front stretch of three five-star Blue Lagoon all-inclusive resorts near the town of Kalives. The TUI BLUE Lagoon Princess is big on child-friendly features and entertainment while the TUI BLUE Lagoon Palace is a smaller, adult-only hotel for a more peaceful getaway or luxury honeymoon experience.

I stayed in the brand-new Blue Lagoon Queen, which blends the perks of both hotels seamlessly. With three restaurants, four bars, six swimming pools and a waterpark, the Blue Lagoon Queen caters to all ages.

Blue Lagoon Queen in Halkidiki, Greece. | TUI

Blue Lagoon Queen waterpark | TUI

Beach bar at the Blue Lagoon Queen. | TUI

Having only opened in the summer of 2024, the hotel feels fresh out of the box with a spotless quality, modern features and enthusiastic staff. You can sip a pina colada while overlooking the Aegean Sea from the beachside cocktail bar, bomb down the slides at the waterpark or enjoy some of the legendary Greek cuisine on offer throughout the day.

All three hotels house buffet restaurants for breakfast, lunch and evening meals that provide plentiful options to satisfy all tastes.

Those staying at the Blue Lagoon Queen can also access the neighbouring Princess to take advantage of the spa, entertainment, additional pools and bars on offer.

All three hotels encapsulate Halkidiki’s chalara atmosphere, feeling peacefully disconnected compared to your usual busy resorts despite being just a 10-minute stroll from Kalives’ town centre.

The sunrise over the Sithonia peninsula from the Blue Lagoon Queen hotel's beach. | NW

Verdict

Having spent a week in Halkidiki, describing it as an ‘unsung hero’ or ‘up-and-coming destination’ is really doing it a disservice.

The tranquil atmosphere, new luxury hotels, glorious beaches, blend of cultures and world-class cuisine make it the complete package. Whether you want to head out into the mountains, relax on the beach or enjoy a city break in Thessaloniki, Halkidiki gives you authentic Greece with all the charm and escapism of island life.

A holiday at Blue Lagoon Queen next September would cost £1,024pp based on two people sharing a twin room on an all-inclusive basis. Travelling on Sunday 7 September 2025 with return flight from London Gatwick, 20kg of luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download the TUI app.