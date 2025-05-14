Crossbasket Castle’s new hotel sits within the grand estate of the historic castle near Glasgow, bringing the addition of 40 upscale bedrooms alongside Trocadero’s, a new Art Deco dining room and cocktail bar. They’ve done a remarkable job of adding something innovative to the hospitality offering while expanding the scale of their luxury experience.

Crossbasket Castle has stood, in one form or another, in the 14 acres of grounds at the border of East Kilbride and High Blantyre for six centuries. The new hotel building that now sits alongside the historic landmark has opened following a £20million investment by the 34th and current owners of the castle, Steve and Alison Timoney. They created a luxury hotel and event venue from the 16th-century tower with Georgian and Victorian extensions that they rescued from dereliction in 2016. Since then it has become one of Scotland’s leading wedding venues and the fine dining restaurant that was established by Albert Roux and then continued by his son Michel Roux Jr held a 3-Rosette from the AA Restaurant Guide.

Michel Roux Jr now oversees the menu at Trocadero’s which brings together champagne, lavish dinners and live entertainment from a substantial roster of bands and musicians. Every aspect of the hotel has been carefully crafted, from the pristine gardens to the handcrafted furniture. In contrast to the period opulence of the castle itself, the hotel is modern, stylish and designed to sit within its tranquil surroundings.

The interiors are inspired by Art Deco designs of the 1920s and 1930s with opulent fabrics selected to enhance the sophisticated sleek aesthetic, and rich earth tones of green, orange and brown captured in the soft furnishings.

Within the new hotel sits two restaurants: Foveran’s is an bright and serene atrium where natural daylight floods the room with a palm court-style setting for a laidback breakfast or lunch. Trocadero’s is overseen by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux who works with chefs at the hotel to create a menu to match the luxury setting. Guests can expect to be transported to a magical bygone era that promises top music entertainment acts, an immersive dining experience, cocktails and an excellent wine list.

Inside Trocadero’s, guests will find mood lighting, candlelit tables and plush seating, setting the stage for a romantic dining experience, reminiscent of the classic underground jazz clubs which inspired its concept. The restaurant has a dedicated stage, where live performances take place seven nights a week, and its own troupe of dancers.

Still to come as part of the new development is the luxury Four Angels Spa which will open at Crossbasket Castle in autumn 2025, alongside two new luxurious eco-cottages that are set to create additional private havens within the castle’s estate.

Crossbasket Castle is managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International, which operates 12 other independent luxury properties around Scotland, including Inverlochy Castle, near Fort William, and Greywalls Hotel in Gullane.

Rooms at Crossbasket Castle Hotel start from £195, within the 40 rooms available there are two suites and four junior suites. There are nine rooms within the castle itself that start from £360. The Roosevelt Ballroom has seating for up to 250 guests. The James Little Hall has seating for 250 for ceremonies and receptions, 120 for dining, and Bailey Room and Stewart room can accommodate events for up to 40 people.

Crossbasket Castle, Stoneymeadow Rd, High Blantyre G72 9UE

Crossbasket Castle On arrival at Crossbasket Castle we took advantage of the good weather and explored the gardens and the riverside walk behind the main house. It's a picture perfect setting that now includes the traditional Scottish baronial grandeur of the castle and the modern luxury of the new hotel.

Crossbasket Castle rooms A stay in a Scottish castle is the kind of experience that many travellers dream about and Crossbasket has a small collection of rooms to transport you to a different age of hospitality. Accommodation includes the Lindsay Tower Suite with rooms spread across four-storeys of a 17th century castle tower, with views across the estate. Each room includes antique furnishings, rich fabrics, heavy curtains and deep carpets.

Afternoon tea We began our stay with champagne afternoon tea in the drawing room of the castle. In these wonderfully atmospheric surroundings we were served artisan sandwiches and canapes, followed by freshly baked fruit and plain scones with homemade jam and clotted cream before a selection of homemade cakes. We ordered a pot of Afternoon Gold, a black tea blend of floral Darjeeling and fruity Ceylon. This was enjoyed with glasses of Taittinger Brut and rosé champagnes.