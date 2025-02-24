Burnley roadworks: M65 closure to cause delays

Drivers in and around Burnley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for next month.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M65, from 8pm March 5 to 5am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, eight to nine – carriageway closure for signs – erection on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.