Burnley Rugby Club have invested in new state-of-the-art floodlights at their home, Holden Road.

The upgrading of the new lights mean that they can continue to train and prepare for games at both senior and junior levels.

The investment represents the club’s biggest commitment for over a decade. Since the lockdowns of Covid-19 the club has been working hard to retain and attract new players.

Mick Nichols, chairman of Burnley Rugby Club, said: “I am really impressed with the lights and it’s fantastic to see our players training under them. Its been a big investment for us, but it’s an investment in our future. These lights will be shining for another 20 years.”

The club continues to buck the trend seeing player growth in both senior and junior divisions with well over 300 members representing the club and Burnley.

The new lights are the key to continued growth of the club. Presently, the club operates two senior men’s sides, junior boy’s teams at all age grades from under 7’s to under 18’s, and junior girls sides at Under 12, 14, 16, and 18. The club would like to grow numbers generally, but are particularly keen to establish a senior women’s team.

The project was only made possible because of the good people at AC-Pro Electrical.

Rick Del Strother, company director at AC-Pro Electrical and former Burnley RUFC player, supported the club helping them to understand what was needed and how to do the job properly. Rick and the team at AC-Pro Electrical were also very accommodating around making the best use of our budgets.

Simon Finnan, director of Rugby, said: “These lights give us capacity, not just for our senior teams but also for our junior section and hopefully for the women’s team we are hoping to grow – without the lights we could keep growing the sport of rugby union in Burnley and Pendle.”

The club welcomes new members from the age of seven upwards with junior teams training on a Wednesday evening and playing Sunday morning and senior teams training Tuesday and Thursday evening and playing on Saturdays.

Please contact Simon on 07988 122 186 if you would like further information.