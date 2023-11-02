Burnley Police and Burnley Council have successfully taken action to address on-going anti-social behaviour at an address in Burnley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns had been raised about an address on Plumbe Street, Burnley, with neighbouring residents highlighting the significant disturbances caused by those inhabiting the property. By working closely with the local council, Burnley Police were able to take legal action.

The community surrounding the address has been adversely affected by repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour, causing significant inconvenience for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Police applied for a full closure order and the application was successful at a hearing at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 30th) and the closure order mandates that the tenant vacate the premises for a three-month period.

The closure order

Police added that it was important to note that during this time, entry into the property is strictly prohibited for anyone, including the tenant.

PC Andy Hayhurst, from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour blights communities and this closure order exemplifies our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour in Burnley.

“We will continue to work with our communities and partners in this new approach to tackling anti-social behaviour and ask that people keep reporting their concerns to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “Anti-social behaviour is an issue that residents repeatedly raise with me, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.

“Operation Centurion is stepping up our fight against ASB in our communities. The Constabulary's dedicated ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Command is now operational and working with our partners to find long terms solutions to address the underlying issues that cause ASB.

Operation Centurion is a new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by the Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.