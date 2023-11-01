A young man from Pendle has has found full-time employment with the assistance of free boxing mentoring sessions and additional coaching and support provided by a youth employment service in Nelson.

In July, Adam Tither (23) was referred to the Pendle YES Hub by his work coach after expressing his desire to return to work. However, he recognised the need for assistance in improving his mental health and self-confidence before doing so.

Adam began participating in complimentary gym sessions and engaging in various physical activities, workshops, and courses offered by the Hub. These activities not only helped him establish a routine but also allowed him to acquire new skills and experience, enhancing his CV.

As part of this journey, Adam took part in the Box Champions programme hosted at a newly established mini boxing gym within the Pendle YES Hub's Nelson town centre location.

Adam Tither and Chelsea Stobbs, youth engagement worker at Pendle YES Hub

Adam said: “Everyone at the YES Hub have helped me so much. I always felt like I had someone to talk to all the time and they have helped me so much with my mental health by offering me many activities to do in my free time.”

Earlier in the year, Pendle YES Hub staff acquired coaching techniques through Empire Fighting Chance, an organization specialising in non-contact boxing and providing intensive personal support to motivate and empower young individuals to unlock their potential while teaching them valuable life skills.

With newfound confidence and the unwavering support of the Hub, Adam successfully secured a full-time position at Woodheads in Colne.

Chelsea Stobbs, Youth Engagement Worker at Pendle YES Hub said, “It’s been amazing to see Adam’s skills and confidence grow, with the Box Champions sessions being very effective in helping him develop a new positive mindset. He is a committed young man who deserves his new role.”

Pendle YES Hub is a project supported by over £420,000 of Government Levelling Up money through the Nelson Town Deal.

It is a one-stop-shop for Pendle’s young people, run managed by Active Lancashire and Positive Action in the Community on behalf of Pendle Council, alongside a range of local partners who provide free courses, social activities, mental health support and more.

The Hub is designed to build the confidence, health and wellbeing of people aged 16 and 24 and to boost their employability through skills training and work experience.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal board member, said: “Adam has taken full advantage of the support offered through Pendle YES Hub and used all the help and advice to secure himself a job - which is fantastic news!”

Stephen Barnes, chairman of the Nelson Town Deal, added: “Getting young people into employment and training is a number one priority for Nelson Town Deal and our local economy.

“Adam is proof that initiatives like Pendle YES Hub really do help young people to overcome barriers when offered the right support. We wish him all the best in his new role.”

Pendle YES Hub is based at 39-41 Scotland Road, Nelson, BB9 7UT and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 3-30pm.