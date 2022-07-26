Paralympian and 'Strictly' star inspires Pendle schoolchildren to reach for the stars and follow their dreams

Three time Paralympian Lauren Steadman was the guest of honour at end of term celebrations at a Pendle school.

Tuesday, 26th July 2022

The elite para triathlete and double world champion spent the morning at Sacred Heart Primary where she gave an inspirational talk about the trials and tribulations she went through to win her Olympic medals.

Headteacher Mr John Robertshaw said: " The children and staff were completely in awe of Lauren and and all she has achieved.

Lauren Steadman, paralympic gold medallist and Strictly winner with pupils from years three, four, five and six at Sacred Heart School, Colne. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It was fantastic for our pupils to get to spend this time with her, ask her questions and hold her Olympic medals. "

Lauren, who was a semi-finalist on the hit TV reality show Come Dancing in 2018, said it was one of the best school visits she had ever had, saying: "The children asked some great questions and I could see they were really engaged.

"I hope I was able to show them they can follow their dreams and you can overcome challenges in life, despite any difficulties."

Lauren Steadman, paralympic gold medallist and Strictly winner with pupils from years one and two at Sacred Heart School, Colne. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Lauren Steadman, paralympic gold medallist and Strictly winner shows off her medals to pupils at Sacred Heart School, Colne. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
