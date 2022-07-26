Historic Burnley town centre building set to be transformed into shop and offices

The front of 160 St James’s Street in Burnley will be restored to its historic state.

Burnley Council development control committee granted planning permission on Thursday night for the renovation applied for by J Redman and A Fewings.

The vacant 'One Sixty' cafe building in Burnley town centre will soon be a shop, offices and studios.

A planning officers report told councillors: “The application site is a vacant three storey building with cellar positioned within a terrace of commercial premises to the south side of St James’s Street thought to date from the late 19th Century.

“The unit has been vacant for around 12 months, having been previously used as a café. Its accommodation is arranged over three floors.

“It falls within Burnley town centre boundary and is identified as secondary frontage within the primary shopping area.

“The building is neither locally nor nationally listed but lies within the Burnley Town Centre Conservation Area which is a notable example of a Victorian/Edwardian civic and commercial centre comprising buildings of fine mid-late 19th Century architecture, particularly later 19th Century commercial buildings.

“Number 160 St James’s Street is valued for its contribution to the local architectural and historic character of the conservation area as a 19th Century ‘high street’.

“Its structure and fabric are however showing signs of deterioration and the shop frontage detracts from the character and appearance of the building and that of its immediate setting.

“This application seeks planning permission to create independent office and studio uses for the first and second floors of the building which are currently ancillary to the café use at ground floor.

“The proposal also involves converting the ground floor from café use to retail and office use.

“The proposed shopfront includes replacement of the modern timber shopfront with a new hardwood traditionally styled shopfront with authentic architectural design and detailing that reflects patterns and profiles traditional to the period of the buildings.

“The proposed shopfront has been designed to complement the architecture and period of the building as a whole.