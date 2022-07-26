Plans to turn Burnley offices into a bedsit rejected over ‘road rage’ fears

Burnley Council’s development control committee rejected the plan for the property in Daneshouse Road, Stoneyholme.

It went against the advice of an officer’s report in making the decision.

The offices in Daneshouse Road, Burnley.

Bury-based A F Property Investments has applied to turn the offices into a house in multiple occupation with five bedrooms.

Despite an objection from a Daneshouse with Stoneyholme ward councillor, a planning officer’s report had recommended approval with five conditions.

The councillor’s letter of objection said: ” Having a HMO would disturb the character and nature of the place.

“The property does not have facilities such as parking to accommodate five individual dwellings.

“This will create traffic chaos in front of the chicanes.

“This already causes road rage amongst motorists and the HMO will further escalate the problem.

“The property should be left as office space.”

The planning officer’s said: “The site is within a mixed use area comprising small/medium sized businesses and residential properties.

“To the south of the site is a traditional stone terrace row, ‘Danes House Terrace’ which dates back to 1886.

“This application seeks planning permission for the change of use of an existing office to a five bedroom House in Multiple Occupation.

“The existing office will be subdivide internally.

“There are no external alterations to the building aside from the insertion of a window in the side gable to serve room three.