Hard work paying off for England number one snooker star Lewis Ullah

The 19-year-old Burnley College student topped the EPSB Under-21 Premier Development Tour standings following another couple of semi-final finishes in the competition.

The teenager had reached the quarter-final stages in all six events this term, progressing to the final four on three occasions while winning Event 4 to close on 320 points.

Event 2 winner Stan Moody, who was at the top of the tree heading into the final weekend at The Winchester in Leicester, was runner-up on 280 points, heading Event 3 winner Paul Deaville (275).

Burnley snooker ace Lewis Ullah sizes up a shot during the WSF Championships in Sheffield

Fellow titlist Hamim Hussain (265) earned fourth spot with victory over 17-year-old Aidan Murphy in the final while Event 1 winner Jenson Kendrick completed the top five after accumulating 245 points.

“It’s a really big deal so I’ve just got to try and do my best,” said the former Hameldon Community College pupil, whose success earned him invitations to feature in televised events.

“I believe that on my day I’m as good as anybody. I’ve got to get out there and build that experience of playing against the best snooker players in the world.

“Television exposure is huge for anybody in the sport because it’s important to open your reach and make new contacts. It’s a chance for people to see my face and help me get to where I want to be.

“There are a lot of talented players out there so I’ve had to work hard for it. I’ve been disciplined, I’ve put everything into it and treat it like a job.

“Fortunately all that hard work has started to pay off. I’m number one amateur in the UK so now I’ve got to try and take that next step.”

Ullah, who previously captained England B to successive championships in the Home Internationals at Leeds Snooker Centre, is in the final stretch of his Sports Coaching and Development degree.

However, he’s hoping that he won’t have to fall back on his qualifications just yet. The cue specialist has widened the net in his hunt for his pro ticket since earning national recognition.

The Burnley Snooker Club star, who started out at Padiham Snooker Club and Rosegrove Unity, was on his way to qualifying for the knockout phase of the WSF Open at the Ding Junhui Snooker Academy in Sheffield, where he’ll take on some of the best amateur players on the planet.

He’s reached the last eight of the English Under-21 Championships, which will continue in Birmingham next month, and will compete in the European Championships in Lublin, Poland, in April.

“I’ve got a few TV invites after being ranked number one at the Under 21 Premier Tour,” said Ullah, who will also continue his Q School education in May.

“Studying at college gives me something to fall back on, but the ambition is to turn pro.