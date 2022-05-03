Niamh Hamer (flanker) Tillie Ferguson (scrum half) Macey Shian (second row) and Charley Jenkins (number eight) were among seven from Burnley who went forward with 73 other girls for the trials. This was whittled down to 40 for the second trials at Sedgley Park where the players were put through their paces over two days by the Lancashire team coaches and assessors
Burnley RUFC coach Gus Ferguson said: “All seven girls who trialled represented themselves and their club impeccably and we were thrilled this week to learn that four have been selected for the final Lancashire U15’s squad.
"Four out of a squad of 30 is a fantastic result for Burnley RUFC, proving that the future is bright for girls and women’s rugby at the club. Well done and huge congratulations to all involved and best of luck to the girls."
Niamh goes to St Christopher’s High School in Accrington and Tillie is a pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley. Macey attends Fisher More High School, Colne and Charley is a student at Park High which is also in Colne.
The county games will take place on three consecutive weekends this month taking on the Cheshire and Yorkshire squads in festival style events.
The dates are: Sunday, May 15th at Sedgley Park RUFC, Whitefield, Crewe and Nantwich RUFC on Sunday, May 22nd and Sandal RUFC on Sunday, May 29th.