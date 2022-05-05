Chester Cup the highlight on the Roodee on Friday

Chester racecourse

The action gets underway at 1.30pm and concludes at 4.55pm. The track has been hit by plenty of rain over the last couple of days and the going is now Soft at the track. The forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the action once again with our race by race guide. You can find the best odds at Sportsbook SBK1.30pm Handicap (7f)

Fools Rush In, Revich and Boarman all boast winning course and distance form. The trio all dangerous runners along with Red Mirage who scored on the All-Weather on his comeback. However, preference is for the top-weight Boosala. Third in Listed company on his return, this represents a drop in grade and trip. He is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Boosala

2.05pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Baryshnikov boasts winning form over course and distance and is deeply respected along with Just Fine for Her Majesty The Queen and impressive Newmarket winner Cap Francias. Mutjaba has winning course form, but disappointed when going off favourite for the Lincoln. However, Brentford Hope looks of serious interest. He is a proven winner on soft ground and makes his return to action here having finished third in Italy in Group Two company when last seen.

Selection: Brentford Hope

2.40pm Huxley Stakes (1m 2f)

Megallan was second on his return in Group Three company at Newmarket, whilst Solid Stone was a three-time Stakes scorer last term. However, preference is for Al Aasy. He was fourth at Newbury behind Solid Stone last term and finished the year when eighth in Group One company at Ascot. However, he is best caught fresh and the idiosyncracies of this track may just play to his strengths.

Selection: Al Aasy

Chester Cup (2m 2f)

The feature race of the meeting with a £151,000 prize fund. Falcon Eight is deeply respected as the defending champion with Frankie Dettori back aboard. Coltrane boasts plenty of form in testing ground and also commands respect along with Grade One winning hurdler Metier who reverts to the Flat here and could be thrown in off a mark of 89. However, Cleveland was fifth in Listed company at Naas and the form of that race looks solid. He is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Cleveland

3.45pm Conditions Stakes (5f)

Flaming Rib was a four-time winner last term and looked in need of the run when sixth in the Greenham on his seasonal debut. Acklam Express was far from disgraced in Meydan during the winter, whilst Blue De Vega should build on a good win at Newbury on his comeback. However, King’s Lynn is tough to oppose. A Listed winner on his final start last term, this looks a good starting point for his return.

Selection: King’s Lynn

4.20pm Apprentice Handicap (1m 4f)

Heart Of Soul is a course and distance winner who is towards the top of the shortlist along with the unexposed Kihavah. Recent All-Weather scorer Scampi is another to note, bt preference is for Haseefah who returns to the Flat having enjoyed a spell over Jumps. A mark of 79 looks fair and he should go close here.

Selection: Haseefah

4.55pm Chester Plate Handicap (2m 2f)

The unexposed Call My Bluff is respected on his return, but Auriferous shaped with tons of promise when second at Newbury in April and is taken to come out on top here.