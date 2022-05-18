It is in the running for the activation award which is one of the industry's biggest accolades.

Focused on improving the health of the nation by getting more people more active more often, ukactive provides services and facilitates partnerships for a broad range of organisations, all of which support its vision and have a role to play in achieving that goal.

Burnley Leisure Culture group has been named as a finalist in the ukactive Awards 2022.

Held in partnership with Active IQ, the shortlist for the ukactive Awards 2022 includes fitness and leisure operators, local councils, prominent suppliers, leading universities, sports bodies and charities.

Burnley Leisure is one of the front runners for taking part in several campaigns including This Girl Can, walking football, menopause classes and ladies’ only weight training courses.