The three-storey, 9,000 sq ft building will go up for auction on Tuesday, (May 24th )with a guide price of £250,000.

The Burnley Road property is home to well-known retailers, Cartmell’s greengrocers, Tony’s sandwich shop and the Hardware Store, which together produce a rent of over £18,000 a year.

A substantial Lancashire County Council property in Padiham, which housed the town’s youth centre and is home to three shops, will go up for auction next week.

Paul Parker, associate director at auctioneer Pugh, said: “This is a substantial and attractive property in a picturesque town that’s seeing meaningful investment from some big names such as Lidl.

“The property is a great investment opportunity and there are all kinds of new uses that it could be put to in the hands of an imaginative developer.”

Bidding on the former council buildings opens on Tuesday and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com