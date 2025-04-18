Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old darts prodigy from Burnley has smashed his way into the record books after becoming the youngest ever winner of a senior World Darts Federation (WDF) event – beating the previous record set by Luke Littler.

Kaya Baysal, a pupil at Colne Primet Academy, claimed the 2025 Budapest Classic Men's title last weekend, just 18 months after he first picked up a set of darts seriously. The win saw him surpass Littler’s 2021 Irish Open feat by 13 days, securing his spot among darts' brightest young talents.

Kaya, who lives in Burnley with parents Samantha and Engin and younger sisters Evin (12) and Zana (7), has quickly risen through the ranks since he began playing in March last year. He first caught attention at a local pub team, the Craven Heifer in Harle Syke, thanks to family friend Paul Harrison.

Burnley darts prodigy Kaya Baysal

“Mum just took him down for a chuck and all the lads were like, ‘sign him up!’,” said Samantha. “He’s played for Craven ever since and he’s loyal – even though lots of teams have asked him to join, he’s said, ‘no, I’m staying with Craven’.”

It was through Craven that Kaya was introduced to darts coach Keith Brunt of Blackburn Youth Darts Academy. He joined the academy last summer, and by January this year had already earned his JDC Advanced Tour Card – qualifying him for the 2025 Junior World Darts Championship in Gibraltar this November. That elite tour is reserved for the top 32 players in the world under the age of 18.

Just before flying to Hungary, Kaya dominated finals night at the Burnley District Darts League, held at Burnley Miners, where he claimed a clean sweep – winning all three of his finals and taking home the Burnley Doubles, Burnley Singles, and Burnley 301 titles.

Then came Budapest – and a performance that stunned the darts world. Kaya beat defending champion Sybren Gijbels of Belgium 5-2 in the final, after seeing off former professional Krzysztof Kciuk in the semis. He also claimed two youth titles – the Youth Open and Youth Masters – and reached the pairs semi-finals with friend and fellow academy player Joseph Westby, 15.

Kaya Baysal beat the defending Budapest Darts Classic winner Sybren Gijbels in this year's final

The family are already looking at upcoming WDF events, including one in Denmark in two weeks. “We only went to Budapest for the experience,” Samantha said. “But then he went and smashed it.”

The Burnley FC fan’s inspiration comes from both current and personal heroes – he admires Joe Cullen over household names like Littler, but credits his late “Uncle Mark” Harrison as the spark behind his love for the game. “Mark passed away a couple of years ago, but he had a massive influence on Kaya,” Samantha added. “He’s the reason Kaya got into darts.”

And while darts is clearly his passion, Kaya’s head is still firmly in the right place. “We are incredibly proud of him,” said Samantha. “I don’t think it’s really sunk in for us. He’s our son at the end of the day, and we’re just concentrating on making him happy and making sure he’s okay.” Seven-year-old Zana has even started playing after watching Kaya’s success unfold.

Kaya is currently sponsored by Target Darts, and has had overwhelming support from the local community. His family thanked all those helping to back his rising career — including Stephen Gill at Lupton & Place, Chris Ted Rogers at 360 Consultants, Lorraine Winstanley at Target Darts, Keith Brunt at DARTS PLUS, Little Barista, Phil Palmer at Milltown Roofing, Chris Wade, and Gerard Spain at Pendle Accountancy.