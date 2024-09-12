​Burnley Cricket Club have been crowned Lancashire League champions for the fourth time in five seasons, though a campaign beset by rain at the start also ended on a damp note.

​All six matches on Sunday’s final day were abandoned, including leaders Burnley’s eagerly anticipated ‘title decider’ away to second-placed Darwen.

Not a ball was bowled, meaning Burnley retained their three-point lead over their closest challengers to retain the crown.

Burnley finish with 208 points – 41 better than last year – having won 15 of their 22 games and lost only three.

This was Burnley's 19th title in all, leaving them just two behind Nelson's all-time record of 21 in the 133-year-old competition.

The Second XI had already clinched their title before seeing last weekend’s closing clash at home to Darwen washed out too.

Five points all round in the top flight meant Lowerhouse finished with 172 in third place, an improvement from sixth last year, after their home clash with Norden was a non-starter.

Bottom two Church & Oswaldtwistle and Enfield will be replaced for 2025 by division two champions Ramsbottom and runners-up Walsden.

No matches were completed in the second tier either last weekend, when the Nelson v Colne derby was among the abandonments.

Colne end the season in eighth spot, while Nelson bring up the rear with two wins to show for their efforts.

Matches did go ahead in the North West League on Saturday, when Championship winners Read were celebrating again after a 101-run victory in the top-v-bottom clash at Feniscowles. Captain William Wrathall led the way with 97 as the champions piled on 226-8.

Read will compete in the Premiership next season, joining Padiham, who lost by six wickets at Little Lever.

There are still two rounds of fixtures to play in these competitions, with home matches for Padiham and Read this Saturday against Farnworth and Brinscall respectively.