Paralympics gold crowns fantastic season for Colne rower Gregg Stevenson

Colne rower Gregg Stevenson won gold at his first Paralympics in a thrilling mixed double sculls final in Paris.

Stevenson and Paralympics GB race partner Lauren Rowles added Olympic glory to their world and European titles in an outstanding season, setting a series of world records in the process.

They were put under immense pressure in Sunday's final by the Chinese duo Liu Shuang and Jiang Jijian, who opened up a clear lead at the halfway mark.

Liu and Jiang led deep into the final 500 metres but the Brits summoned a sprint finish, passing their rivals in the last 10 strokes to prevail by a couple of seconds.

Gregg Stevenson of Colne and mixed double sculls partner Lauren Rowles won gold for ParalympicsGB in Paris Photo: GETTY IMAGES

“That’s not usually the way we do it,” said Stevenson, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full-time, access the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

“We try to take care of it at 1000 metres. That’s usually our strength, so it was a different style.

“We’ve said in the last few months, we’ve got to race until the last stroke because people will bring something you don’t expect and that’s what we saw.

“It panned out exactly as Lauren called it. I was really impressed with China – they took us right until the end.

Stevenson’s wife Mel and sons Jack and Harry were watching in the packed stands at Vaires-sur-Marne as he won gold on Paralympic debut at the age of 39.

“It’s just epic,” he said. “The commitment (required), I’ve struggled with that previously, to turn up, work hard and be a role model for my kids, and just hang about with Lauren and do what she does, which is grind, work, and just achieve. This is the cherry on top.”

Rowles won gold at the last two Paralympics alongside Laurence Whiteley and contacted Stevenson two years ago about partnering her in Paris.

Stevenso, who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan while serving as a Royal Engineer Commando 15 years ago, was delighted to help Rowles become the first Paralympian to win three rowing golds.

