Zian Flemming fires Burnley fixture warning ahead of promotion run-in with Leeds United and Sheffield Untied

Zian Flemming has warned of the changing dynamics the fixture list can throw up towards the decisive last few games of the season.

Burnley face play-off chasers for the second week running this weekend when they take on Coventry City.

Despite losing 3-1 to Sheffield United last time out, the Sky Blues are going well under Frank Lampard, sitting fifth in the league following a remarkable upturn in form.

Off the back of Saturday’s encounter, the Clarets return to the Midlands in midweek to take on struggling Derby County.

But regardless of the opposition’s position in the table, Flemming knows the Clarets will need to be at their best in every game they play.

“Any game towards the end of the season can be difficult,” he told Clarets+.

“For example, against Bristol City we played against a really good side and Coventry might be similar, at least in terms of where they are in the table.

Zian Flemming applauds the fans following the victory over Bristol City at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“But we’re also going to face teams who are lower down in the league or teams who aren’t playing for anything, which always makes the end of the season tricky because the dynamics just change.

“Most of the time the league table doesn’t really reflect what those games are going to bring, so in any game anything can happen.

“We have to be at it, irrespective of whether it’s Coventry who are in fifth or sixth place or it might be another team lower down in the league.”

Flemming scored the decisive goal last week as Burnley beat Bristol City 1-0 thanks to the forward’s sublime 30-yard free-kick.

That victory extended Burnley’s unbeaten run to 26 league games, a streak that shouldn’t be taken for granted according to Flemming.

“The fans sing about it and they have to, because we have to all realise how special it is, especially in a league like this but also in any league,” he added.

“Twenty-six games is more than half a season, which is remarkable really. Maybe there’s a mental risk in there that thinks it’s normal, but it’s not.

“Staying unbeaten, winning games, another clean sheet, these are things we shouldn’t take for granted at all.”