Young Burnley prospect signs new contract

The forward is currently working his way back to fitness after five months out injured, having scored for the first team in their 2-0 pre-season friendly victory at League 2 Oldham Athletic.

Richardson, 19 earlier this month, signed a two-year scholarship with the club in the summer of 2019, after impressing as an Under 16 throughout the 2018/19 season, and, having been named on the bench for Sean Dyche's side against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in August 2019, signed a professional contract with Burnley on his 17th birthday in February 2020.

The 17-year-old hit five of the Clarets’ six goals in a 6-1 win on his first start for the Under 18s in November 2018, over Crewe Alexandra.

Lewis Richardson

The following month, Richardson scored for England’s Under 16 side in a tournament in Turkey before bagging a hat-trick for Burnley Under 23s in a Lancashire FA Senior Cup semi-final win over Rochdale in the February.

Richardson made his first-team debut for the Clarets against Tottenham Hotspur in February 2021, replacing Jay Rodriguez, also coming on at Southampton in April last year.