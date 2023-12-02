'You can't kid anyone': Under-fire Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom left furious following Burnley capitulation

Under-fire Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was left furious after his side wilted to be thrashed heavily by Burnley.

It sees the Clarets leapfrog Sheffield United in the table up to 18th, two points adrift of safety.

As for Heckingbottom, fears now grow for his future at Bramall Lane after the fans housed in the away end chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Sheffield United now sit bottom of the table, two points adrift of Vincent Kompany’s men.

After promising a short press conference after the game, Heckingbottom spoke of his disappointment at his side’s display.

"I’m massively disappointed,” he said.

"Listen, we picked a team with experience and physicality to start the game to impose ourselves on Burnley, which they would have been expecting.

"Then we dangle two legs in two tackles in the first 30 seconds, allow a ball into our box and we’re 1-0 down.

"The second goal is not much better in how we defend it and at half-time we have 10 men.

"Burnley would not have been expecting a game like that and neither was I, that’s decided the game.

"We’ve given them a one-goal headstart. The best way to sum it up, you can’t kid anyone when you’re on the pitch, certainly not the fans.

"There were moments in this game where we were second best in competing and in this league, regardless of the level – and if you’re not good enough because the step up is too big, you can hold your hands up – but if you want a career at this level, if you want to stay here as a group, you have to embrace the league and the challenge of it.

"As I said, you can’t kid anyone and people know who is playing without fear and playing with the freedom and the excitement with what the Premier League should bring.”