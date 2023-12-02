Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield United as SEVEN 8/10s handed out following BIGGEST ever Premier League win - gallery
Burnley moved off the foot of the Premier League table with an emphatic thrashing of relegation rivals Sheffield United – recording their first three points at Turf Moor this season in the process.
Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill handed the Clarets their biggest ever Premier League win.
Here how Burnley’s players rated:
