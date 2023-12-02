News you can trust since 1877
Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield United as SEVEN 8/10s handed out following BIGGEST ever Premier League win - gallery

Burnley moved off the foot of the Premier League table with an emphatic thrashing of relegation rivals Sheffield United – recording their first three points at Turf Moor this season in the process.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT

Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill handed the Clarets their biggest ever Premier League win.

Here how Burnley’s players rated:

A relatively quiet afternoon but stayed alert to make two good stops to finally keep his first clean sheet of the season.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

A relatively quiet afternoon but stayed alert to make two good stops to finally keep his first clean sheet of the season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

An all-action display. Got forward well and virtually played as a winger for the majority of the game. Defended well too when he had to.

2. Vitinho - 8/10

An all-action display. Got forward well and virtually played as a winger for the majority of the game. Defended well too when he had to. Photo: Matt McNulty

Combative and always on the front foot. Dealt with the things he had to with minimal fuss at all times.

3. Jordan Beyer - 7/10

Combative and always on the front foot. Dealt with the things he had to with minimal fuss at all times. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Seemed to thrive and enjoy the battle with McBurnie, which he won convincingly. Claimed an assist for Burnley’s second.

4. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Seemed to thrive and enjoy the battle with McBurnie, which he won convincingly. Claimed an assist for Burnley's second. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
