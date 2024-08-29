Wout Weghorst becomes 18th Burnley departure of the summer after clinching return back home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s Wout Weghorst has completed a move to Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old ends his two-and-a-half-year Burnley stay to pen a contract with the Eredivisie outfit until 2026.

Despite making the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee in January 2022, the striker only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Instead, he spent time out on loan with Besiktas, Manchester United and Hoffenheim.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that Wout Weghorst has signed for Ajax in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The forward signed for the Clarets in January 2022 from VfL Wolfsburg and has spent time on loan at Besiktas, Manchester United and TSG Hoffenheim during his time at Turf Moor.

“We would like to wish Wout all the best for the future.”

Weghorst signs his two-year deal alongside Ajax's technical director Alex Kroes.

Explaining why Ajax opted to sign him, the club’s technical director Alex Kroes said: "Wout stands for an absolute top sports experience and we find that extremely important at Ajax.

“He is a prolific striker who constantly makes things difficult for every opponent.

“There are many matches coming up in the next few months, so we are happy that Wout is joining us."

The Dutchman becomes the 18th player to leave Burnley since the end of last season, with 14 of those departing permanently.

Ten new signings have arrived, although one of those – Johann Berg Gudmundsson – has already departed to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Scott Parker’s side have until 11pm on Friday to complete their transfer business.