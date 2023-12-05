Wolves v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets look to build on Sheffield United rout

There’s no time for Burnley to dwell on their big win against Sheffield United at the weekend as they’re thrown straight back into action.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The result lifted the Clarets off the foot of the Premier League table and finally ended their seven-game losing streak on home turf.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley take on a Wolves side that were beaten narrowly 2-1 by Arsenal at the weekend and sit 13th in the table.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Wolves’ Molineux on Tuesday, December 5. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: A general view inside the stadium as Sky Sports TV Presenters Dave Jones, Micah Richards and Karen Carney look on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on May 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Is it on TV?

Yes. The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime. Luton Town v Arsenal is also being shown on the same channel, albeit with a later kick-off time of 8.15pm. A subscription to Amazon Prime usually costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year, but thanks to Prime’s 30-day free trial, every match in December can be streamed for free.

How else can I follow the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Jordan Beyer will miss out through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, also revealed Josh Cullen will be absent once again after not being involved at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Arijanet Muric (infection) and Jack Cork (calf injury) will also miss out, while Lyle Foster continues to take a break from football to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Wolves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are all likely to miss out with injuries, while Jose Sa and Jonny Otto are doubts.

It’s claimed Otto missed Wolves’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend as a result of a training ground incident.

The Spaniard has been a regular on Gary O’Neil’s bench this season but was a noticeable absentee at The Emirates on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

“When you analyse these teams you’re always confronted with the depth in quality of those squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve got a £45m striker up front who is someone I think is really good. They’ve got quality.

“It’s no different for us though in every game we face in this league. We’ve been good in many. We haven’t always got the result but we’ve been good in many and we have to continue trying to follow that path and believe we’re going to get results.”

What are the predicted teams?

Wolves: Sa, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Bueno, Cunha, Hwang

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Ekdal, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Who is the referee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarred Gillett. He’s officiated nine games so far this season, dishing out 37 yellow cards and two reds. The last time he took charge of a Burnley game was back in March for the goalless draw against Sunderland at Turf Moor.

What are the latest odds?

Wolves: 5/6

Draw: 13/5

Burnley: 16/5