Why Vincent Kompany sees a lot of similarities between Burnley and 'young' Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recent research conducted by Opta found that the average age of Burnley’s starting XI’s this season has been younger than any other side.

Chelsea, by comparison, sit second in that list, while table-topping Arsenal sit third.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much has been made of Chelsea’s transfer strategy of buying young talent, but it’s also been the same for Burnley.

Given the youthfulness of Chelsea’s side, the Belgian isn’t surprised that Mauricio Pochettino’s side now appear to be picking up a little after a poor start to the season.

“It’s a young team so the one guarantee with young players is that they will always get better,” he said.

“For them to finish stronger than they started, it makes absolute sense. It’s almost the natural process they are going through.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany (L) greets Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a team with a lot of very good prospects for the future and of course they have the pressure of results always.

“It’s no different for us, we have a young team as well and the same need for results.”

Given Chelsea’s recent history, Pochettino is under intense pressure to deliver and deliver quickly at Stamford Bridge.

But with a squad of young players at his disposal, Kompany believes patience will be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got top players, but the mistakes they make are quite similar to our mistakes if I’m honest. He’s just got highly talented players but they’re also learning on the job,” Kompany added.

“Arsenal were not in a too dissimilar position two or three years ago, so it’s a little bit about the blend and patience. It’s not easy, for sure, but for us it’s to give ourselves a chance to solidify ourselves in the division.

“Those players in year one, they struggle, but in year two, year three, they are still progressing. It’s a strategy. You can choose another strategy, but it has different risks as well.”

Kompany added: “The pressure needs to be an internal pressure of performance, improving faster than you would anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of our players like Luca Koleosho, not for a single moment in my head I thought he was going to start as many games this season. We didn’t go out in the market thinking Wilson Odobert was going to be one of our main players, no chance. We’re not naive on that.

“But the thing is, they just imposed themselves. The biggest duty of care we have is to be honest with them when we’re reflecting on their performance and 2) support them when they make mistakes and not for me to go and say ‘they can’t do it’.