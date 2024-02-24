Why Vincent Kompany feels he must 'front up' to Burnley fans in good times and bad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets boss spent a lengthy period of time watching the away end following Burnley’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Many of the travelling contingent had already left following Palace’s three quickfire goals in the second-half. As for those that stayed, the response appeared to be mixed to Kompany and his players that came over to show their appreciation.

Kompany also appeared to apologise to the supporters, raising his hands in acknowledgement of another poor display.

When asked if that was the case, Kompany said: “No, it’s not apologising. But look, you do your work really hard every single day so you don’t have to apologise if you work really hard.

“It’s more an important sign for me. It’s easy for me to give them the fist bump when we’re winning 12 games in a row, everyone can do that. In those moments we made a big effort in being humble ourselves.

“Now in a tough time, you still have to face up. You still have to be there. You have to be at the front of it, that’s important for me.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

