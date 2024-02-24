'This hurts': Vincent Kompany's immediate reaction to Burnley's defeat to Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets had to play for almost an hour with 10 men after Josh Brownhill was dismissed following James Trafford’s poor pass out from the back.

Kompany’s men were able to hold on until the 68th minute, but once Palace broke the deadlock the floodgates soon opened – with the hosts eventually running out comfortable 3-0 winners.

While Burnley were already second best prior to Brownhill’s red card, Kompany felt it was a key moment that his side could ill afford.

“It’s difficult to play in a game of this magnitude with 10 men,” he said. “It’s really not something we could afford today but it happened.

“After that, it’s a little bit more difficult to summarise what we’ve seen. It’s one of them where you’ve got to pick yourself up again because this hurts.

“The overriding disappointment is on the fact we had such a key event in a game where we couldn’t afford it.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

When asked to comment on the red itself, Kompany added: “I don’t want to go into that too much.”

The Clarets struggled to get to grips with Palace in the first-half, even when they still had 11 on the pitch.

But Kompany insists the performance before the dismissal was fine, with his side keeping the hosts at bay in Oliver Glasner’s first game in charge.

“I thought we managed the game okay,” he added.

“It’s an away game where they have a little bit of momentum [with a new manager], we knew that was important for us to control that.

“Until the moment where we concede the red card, I’ve seen these games before where you grow into the game and it looked that way to me, growing into the game and giving you a big chance of doing something.

“That beginning wave was always going to be the story of the game, but at the end of it it’s about the red card for us.”

Following Everton’s 1-1 draw against Brighton, the Clarets are now eight points adrift of safety.