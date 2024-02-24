Heading into the game off the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, Vincent Kompany’s men needed to issue a response.
But the Clarets never got going at Selhurst Park, even before they were reduced to 10 men when Josh Brownhill was dismissed for a straight red.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 5/10
A fairly typical Trafford display. Pulled off a string of fine stops but it was his huge error that led to Josh Brownhill's straight red card. Photo: Alex Davidson
2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10
Defended the box well at times and made a crucial headed clearance at the back post, but it was tough going once Palace broke the deadlock. Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10
Another one that defended the box well in the main, making some last-ditch interceptions. Dealt well with Palace's corners too. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10
Had to deal with the physicality of Jean-Phillippe Mateta, which was tough going at times. Picked up a late booking. Photo: Richard Heathcote