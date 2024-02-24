News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Burnley player ratings vs Crystal Palace as 4/10s dished out for 10-man Clarets - gallery

Things went from bad to worse for Burnley as they suffered a miserable defeat away to Crystal Palace.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:28 GMT

Heading into the game off the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, Vincent Kompany’s men needed to issue a response.

But the Clarets never got going at Selhurst Park, even before they were reduced to 10 men when Josh Brownhill was dismissed for a straight red.

While Burnley put up some resistance, they eventually folded when Palace grabbed their first goal and ended up losing 3-0.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

A fairly typical Trafford display. Pulled off a string of fine stops but it was his huge error that led to Josh Brownhill's straight red card.

1. James Trafford - 5/10

A fairly typical Trafford display. Pulled off a string of fine stops but it was his huge error that led to Josh Brownhill's straight red card. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Defended the box well at times and made a crucial headed clearance at the back post, but it was tough going once Palace broke the deadlock.

2. Lorenz Assignon - 5/10

Defended the box well at times and made a crucial headed clearance at the back post, but it was tough going once Palace broke the deadlock. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Another one that defended the box well in the main, making some last-ditch interceptions. Dealt well with Palace's corners too.

3. Dara O'Shea - 5/10

Another one that defended the box well in the main, making some last-ditch interceptions. Dealt well with Palace's corners too. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Had to deal with the physicality of Jean-Phillippe Mateta, which was tough going at times. Picked up a late booking.

4. Maxime Esteve - 5/10

Had to deal with the physicality of Jean-Phillippe Mateta, which was tough going at times. Picked up a late booking. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyCrystal PalaceArsenalJosh Brownhill