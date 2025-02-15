Why Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom will be absent from the touchline against Burnley

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom will be absent from the touchline when his side take on Burnley this lunchtime.
The Lilywhites chief has been slapped with a two-match touchline ban from the FA and hit with a £7,500 fine. Heckingbottom has also been warned regarding his future conduct

An independent Regulatory Commission found that Heckingbottom ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official around the tunnel area during half-time in PNE’s 2-1 win at Watford last month.

Preston first-team coach Peter Murphy has also been sanctioned for misconduct, receiving a £1,000 fine as well as a one-match touchline ban.

That charge relates to his behaviour after the Lancashire derby defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park at the end of January.

PNE are stated to have ‘failed to ensure that its players and technical area occupants did not behave in an improper manner’.

Those charges were admitted and Preston have been fined £6,750.

